North Carolina 13-year-old uses her own experiences to write book about self-love

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Creating her empire at just 13-years-old, Haelee Moone spent her time during this pandemic writing a book about how to love yourself.
"Originally it wasn't going to be a book; it was more of just a journal I was writing in and my dad was the one who told me it should be a book," Haelee said.
It was that encouragement from her dad and her own strength that helped her publish Rules of a Big Boss, but learning to love herself wasn't something that always came easy.
When Haelee was just seven years old, a classmate sexually assaulted and bullied her, bringing her to her lowest point at a very young age.
"It gives me tears of joy to see how far she's come and that she's not that person anymore and that she has enough strength through her experiences that she can help other people," said Dedrick Moone, Haelee's father.
Now, the sky is the limit. She's created a clothing line, and she's now working on her second book with her dad, hoping that young girls like her will always love themselves.
"I hope that they understand that they are enough and they don't have to be like someone else to be enough. Someone else's light doesn't dim yours," Haelee said.
Haelee's second book is scheduled to come out in February but she's already planning for the future. All of the proceeds from the books and her clothing line with go toward paying for her dream of going to law school one day.
