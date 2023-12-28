Halifax County coach arrested, charged with assault on student

HALIFAX, N.C. (WTVD) -- A school coach has been charged in connection with an assault on a student, the Halifax County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.
The sheriff's office said it began investigating on Dec. 20 after a tip about an alleged assault at Southeast Collegiate Preparatory Academy at 16683 Highway 125 East in Halifax.
The tip alleged that a coach physically assaulted a student a few days earlier.
After an investigation, Paul Anthony Nicholson Jr., 37, of Enfield, was arrested Thursday. He was charged with felony assault by strangulation.
Nicholson was taken before a magistrate where he was given a $2,500 bond and a Jan. 3 court date.
No other details were immediately released.