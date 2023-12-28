Halifax County coach arrested, charged with assault on student

HALIFAX, N.C. (WTVD) -- A school coach has been charged in connection with an assault on a student, the Halifax County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

The sheriff's office said it began investigating on Dec. 20 after a tip about an alleged assault at Southeast Collegiate Preparatory Academy at 16683 Highway 125 East in Halifax.

The tip alleged that a coach physically assaulted a student a few days earlier.

Paul Anthony Nicholson Jr Halifax County Sheriff's Office

After an investigation, Paul Anthony Nicholson Jr., 37, of Enfield, was arrested Thursday. He was charged with felony assault by strangulation.

Nicholson was taken before a magistrate where he was given a $2,500 bond and a Jan. 3 court date.

No other details were immediately released.