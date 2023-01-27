VIDEO: Halifax Co. deputy shot at during an investigation

A deputy was investigating an earlier shooting in Enfield when the shots were fired.

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Dramatic new video shows a Halifax County sheriff's deputy being shot at during an investigation at an apartment complex.

The shooting stemmed from an investigation into an earlier shooting at the Carriage House Apartments in Enfield where one person was shot in the head and airlifted to a hospital. Another person was also shot in the leg.

SEE ALSO: Woman shot and killed near Duke Park in Durham

Later on that night around 9:30 p.m. a deputy was speaking to two mean about the shooting when they heard several shots coming from a vacant house around the corner of Dennis Street and Bryant Street.

You can see the deputy take action to protect the people he was interviewing, getting them safely to cover.

No one was hurt.

The deputy did not return fire.

Authorities are still searching for the gunman.