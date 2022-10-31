Chapel Hill leaders announce road closures, health safety measures for Halloween

Officials in Chapel Hill are preparing for possible Halloween crowds. This includes the closure of several roads for safety, they said in a news release.

From 8:00 pm to 9:30 p.m. Monday, the following roads will be closed:

Franklin Street will be closed between the Church Street and Henderson Street intersections

Columbia Street will be closed between the Rosemary Street and Cameron Avenue intersections.

Additionally, roads that feed into the closed areas might be inaccessible during this time.

Town officials said they're closing these roads to cars to encourage people to walk and bike in the interest of safety.

Health

Chapel Hill added a reminder that the effects of the pandemic, COVID-19 and its variants remain active and the county is considered in a medium level of community spread for COVID-19, according to the CDC. Additionally, monkeypox has been documented in Orange County, and health experts predict there could be a very active flu season in North Carolina.

We encourage our community to avoid celebrating in large crowds, even outside, and to find alternative ways to enjoy Halloween. The Orange County Health Department has developed a guide of safer alternatives.

Officers from the Chapel Hill, UNC-Chapel Hill, and Carrboro police departments and Orange County Sheriff Deputies will be in force in downtown Chapel Hill on Halloween, town official said.

In addition to making sure everyone is safe, law enforcement officers will be looking for and removing prohibited items, such as:

Open containers of alcohol

Weapons, or items that look like or could be used as weapons

Drones

Anyone who is found in violation will be asked to dispose of them or remove them from the downtown area.

