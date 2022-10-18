How to save on costumes and candy this Halloween despite rising prices

Despite items costing more this Halloween, according to the National Retail Federation, it's expected consumers will spend $1.6 billion, that's up 10.1 billion from last year.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- If money is tight for you this Halloween, there are ways to save on costumes and candy. Despite items costing more this Halloween, according to the National Retail Federation, it's expected consumers will spend $1.6 billion, that's up 10.1 billion from last year.

A large amount of money goes into costumes and candy. To save on candy, consider buying in bulk. Also shop sales, as typically at drug stores like CVS, Walgreens, and some grocery stores you will find buy one get one free deals. When it comes to costumes, to save you should take a look around your home and shop your closet.

Alyssa Parker with the BBB of Eastern NC says, "You may be surprised that you'd be able may be able to make a costume out of the clothes in your closet you could also do some swaps with some friends or some neighbors." If you choose to shop in stores, use caution at pop-up Halloween stores. "Oftentimes they set up shop you know couple weeks before but then they're gone the day after. So what happens if you have any problems with something you've purchased there," Parker said.

If buying online, always make sure you research the company and look at the reviews. If it's based out of the U.S., pay close attention to shipping estimates as you may not get your costume in time. For the most protection always use your credit card. That way if there is a problem, you can dispute it.