Holly Springs Halloween house triples initial St. Jude fundraising goal

The Robertsons' house on Skygrove Drive is one of the most popular spooky displays of the season.
For the second year, the family has turned their love of Halloween into a fundraiser for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
This year, the display has grown with an army of nearly fifty skeletons -- taking over the house and yard. And the fundraising goal is growing just as quickly.
The first goal was to raise $10,000, but that was surpassed in just 10 days. So the family raised it to $15,000, and that too was quickly surpassed.
Now the Robertsons are hoping to get to $30,000 before Halloween. If they accomplish that goal, they will have raised more money this year alone than in the previous two years combined.
Homeowner Jeff Robertson is excited to see how high the fundraising goes this year as other houses across the nation are joining Skeletons for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Facebook group -- also putting up the QR code to donate.
"We have signs now in Washington, California, Florida, New York, and in all the places in between," Robertson said. "They're really excited and especially when they find out it's going to St. Jude."