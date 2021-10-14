Community & Events

Holly Springs Halloween house triples initial St. Jude fundraising goal

EMBED <>More Videos

Spooky Holly Springs house ups St. Jude fundraising goal

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A spectacular Halloween display at a house in Holly Springs continues to bring in money for a good cause.

The Robertsons' house on Skygrove Drive is one of the most popular spooky displays of the season.


For the second year, the family has turned their love of Halloween into a fundraiser for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

This year, the display has grown with an army of nearly fifty skeletons -- taking over the house and yard. And the fundraising goal is growing just as quickly.

EMBED More News Videos

For the second year, the family has turned their love of decorating for Halloween into a fundraiser.



The first goal was to raise $10,000, but that was surpassed in just 10 days. So the family raised it to $15,000, and that too was quickly surpassed.


Now the Robertsons are hoping to get to $30,000 before Halloween. If they accomplish that goal, they will have raised more money this year alone than in the previous two years combined.

Homeowner Jeff Robertson is excited to see how high the fundraising goes this year as other houses across the nation are joining Skeletons for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Facebook group -- also putting up the QR code to donate.

"We have signs now in Washington, California, Florida, New York, and in all the places in between," Robertson said. "They're really excited and especially when they find out it's going to St. Jude."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsholly springshalloweenholidaycancer
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
NC State Fair: Everything to know before you go
'Just unacceptable': Residents worry about Raleigh police shortage
LATEST: Durham to release Halloween COVID-19 guidance
John Deere workers go on strike after rejecting contract
Supply chain gridlock already causing shortages at some stores
Bragg sees 100 percent increase in drug-related crime on installation
Show More
Pregnant 911 dispatcher was killed by boyfriend: Fayetteville police
Durham Black-owned winery opens as global shortages persist
Chapel Hill couple charged in murder of 88-year-old Virginia woman
New RPD chief vows more transparency as violent crime rises
'Raleigh should be a gem': Women wage war on litter
More TOP STORIES News