App offers driving tour of Wake County's best Halloween decorations

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Local blogger Al Parker compiled a list of the best Halloween decorations across Wake County. Parker loves taking in the elaborate decorations and sharing them with others so when the Durham developers behind the app Built Story contacted him and encouraged him to upload the list, Parker didn't hesitate.
The tour of Raleigh's Best Halloween Decorations is available via the app for $10. Once downloaded, it can be accessed for 30 days. The tour allows users to drive from place to place to take in all the best lights around Wake County. Parker says you can't do it all in one night.
"I've got 31 houses at 29 different stops all over Wake County," Parker said. "You cannot believe how elaborate and how fantastic some of these homes are, they're just incredible.
"It gives me such joy," he added. "It takes you from stop to stop using GPS. You log in and get the tour access for 30 days so you can start and stop as many times as you want. It's a great deal and a lot of fun."
Parker has also compiled tours of ghost houses and holiday lights that will be available via the app around Thanksgiving when the lights are up.
He also has a tour of waterfalls in North Carolina.
