1 injured in Hanes Mall shooting in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was shot and wounded at a North Carolina mall Tuesday, prompting an evacuation, police said.News outlets reported Winston-Salem police were dispatched to Hanes Mall after receiving a report of shots fired inside. Officers said the shooting victim suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.There was no word on whether a suspect had been taken into custody, and a police spokeswoman didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment. No one answered the phone at the mall's security office.In July 2020, two groups of men got into an argument inside the mall before one man fired toward the other group, according to police. Investigators said people from the other group returned fire before both groups fled the scene. No injuries were reported.