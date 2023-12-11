Before the rain and storms moved Sunday morning, dozens of people came together to celebrate Hanukkah in Durham.

Dozens of runners come together for Hanukkah Fun Run in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Before the rain and storms moved Sunday morning, dozens of people came together to celebrate Hanukkah in Durham.

The organization named Jewish for Good hosted its fourth Hanukkah 8K and 1-mile Family Run. The event offered something for competitive runners and casual walkers

"It's a fun way for families or individuals to do something different for Hanukkah. You know, at the J, we have so many different types of programs and services, one being health and wellness," an event organizer said. "So it's an opportunity for us to blend the cultural celebration in with the health and wellness component."

The last day of Hanukkah is December 15.