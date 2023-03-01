Raleigh found itself listed as one of the happiest places to live in the United States.

Raleigh named 22nd happiest city in the USA, according to WalletHub

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh found itself listed as one of the happiest places to live in the United States.

WalletHub ranked the 182 largest cities in the U.S. according to which had the happiest residents.

Researchers evaluated residents' emotional and physical well-being, their income and employment status and their community and environment. Those factors all came together to give each city a happiness score.

Raleigh came in at 22 out of the 182 cities. Charlotte landed at 46, Durham at 71 and Winston-Salem at 114.

The study named Fremont, California as the happiest city in the country. California laid claim to four of the top 10 happiest cities on the list.

The study researchers said they did the work to show people that its possible a change of scenery could result in a change to their outlook on life.