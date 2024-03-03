1 person killed, 2 dogs rescued in Harnett County crash

HARNETT COUNTY. N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is dead after a crash Saturday morning in Harnett County.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the crash happened just before 11:39 a.m. on Lafayette Road near U.S Highway 401. When troopers arrived they found a Chevrolet Impala that hit a tree. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said two dogs were also inside the vehicle at the time of the crash, and were found alive.

A preliminary investigation found the vehicle drove off the edge of the road causing the driver to lose control and hit a large tree causing the severe damage to the vehicle.

The driver's identity has not been released.

Troopers said speed was a contributing factor in the crash.