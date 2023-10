HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened in Harnett County Friday evening.

The crash happened at around 7 p.m. near Three Bridges Road and Red Hill Church Road. Officials said a moped hit a vehicle driving on Three Bridges Road. The driver of the moped was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver's identity has not been released.

Featured video is ABC11 24/7 Livestream