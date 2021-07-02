21-year-old found dead in driver's seat of vehicle on road in Harnett County; suspect arrested

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Lillington man is behind bars accused of murder.Harnett County Sheriff's Office said it arrested Alexander Cabrera, 25, Friday morning at his home on Raymack Drive.Cabrera is accused of shooting and killing Robert Lewis Smith, 21.Harnett deputies found Smith's body around 2 a.m. He was behind the wheel of a vehicle that was located on Raymack Drive.Smith's body has been sent to the medical examiner's office for autopsy.Cabrera is being held at Harnett County Detention Center without bond. The investigation into what happened remains open.