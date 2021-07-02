21-year-old found dead in driver's seat of vehicle on road in Harnett County; suspect arrested

EMBED <>More Videos

Man found dead in driver's seat of vehicle in Lillington

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Lillington man is behind bars accused of murder.

Harnett County Sheriff's Office said it arrested Alexander Cabrera, 25, Friday morning at his home on Raymack Drive.

Cabrera is accused of shooting and killing Robert Lewis Smith, 21.

Harnett deputies found Smith's body around 2 a.m. He was behind the wheel of a vehicle that was located on Raymack Drive.

Smith's body has been sent to the medical examiner's office for autopsy.

Cabrera is being held at Harnett County Detention Center without bond. The investigation into what happened remains open.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lillingtonharnett countycrimeshooting
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
2 children dead, 1 injured in Sampson County house fire
Elsa becomes 1st hurricane of 2021 Atlantic season
2 more bodies pulled from FL condo, including firefighter's 7-year-old
Triangle roads, RDU busy as Fourth of July approaches
NC Central's oldest living alum celebrates 106th birthday
What to know before 1st child tax credit payment
Missing Person County 1-year-old found safe in Virginia
Show More
Man with Alzheimer's forgot he's married, fell in love with wife again
Sha'Carri Richardson will miss Olympic 100 after marijuana test
Southern food increases your chance for heart attack: Study
Ex-Miami fire chief living in Raleigh with insights on Fla. collapse
Big Weather's Big Recipe: Chicken Gyros
More TOP STORIES News