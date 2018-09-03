Harnett County deputies seek suspect after man shot in dispute about vehicle

A man is recovering from a gunshot wound and law officers are looking for a suspect in the shooting.The Harnett County Sheriff's Office said Jeffrey Hart, 23, of Linden was shot Sunday afternoon on Pine Lane Drive in Broadway and then driven to Holly Springs Church by a friend.EMS took Hart from the church and rushed him to Cape Fear Valley Hospital.On Monday, Hart was described as stable by the sheriff's office.A sheriff's office spokesman said the shooting appeared to be the result of an altercation between Hart and another man about the use of a vehicle.Warrants for felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury were issued for Jordan Douglas Harrison, 21, of Sanford.Harrison is not in custody.