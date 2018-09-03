Harnett County deputies seek suspect after man shot in dispute about vehicle

EMBED </>More Videos

Jeffrey Hart of Linden was shot, the Harnett County Sheriff's Office says.

BROADWAY, NC (WTVD) --
A man is recovering from a gunshot wound and law officers are looking for a suspect in the shooting.

The Harnett County Sheriff's Office said Jeffrey Hart, 23, of Linden was shot Sunday afternoon on Pine Lane Drive in Broadway and then driven to Holly Springs Church by a friend.

EMS took Hart from the church and rushed him to Cape Fear Valley Hospital.

On Monday, Hart was described as stable by the sheriff's office.

A sheriff's office spokesman said the shooting appeared to be the result of an altercation between Hart and another man about the use of a vehicle.

Warrants for felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury were issued for Jordan Douglas Harrison, 21, of Sanford.

Harrison is not in custody.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
man shotshootingLindenCumberland CountySanfordBroadwayLee CountyHarnett County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Some Carrboro residents want the town to change its name
Duke debates reparations for slavery as Confederate controversies continue
Exclusive: Family of Raleigh man wants answers in mysterious death
I-40 Fortify project virtually done but remains a work zone for miles
Authorities search for bear with head stuck in jar in western NC
Deployment done, Garner soldier reunited with baby girl
'All-you-can-eat crab and lobster feast' leads to empty stomachs and wallets
Apex artist paints portraits for families affected by opioid epidemic
Show More
Heavy traffic driving home from NC beaches
Puppy recovering after being tied to tree near Zebulon swamp
FBI: Suspects rob First Bank in Vass with sawed-off shotgun
Vote for the ABC11 high school football Game of the Week!
How to get free Chick-fil-A nuggets this month
More News