deputy-involved shooting

Harnett County deputy shoots person overnight; SBI investigating

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The SBI is investigating after a deputy-involved shooting in Harnett County.

ABC11 breaking news crews said it happened after midnight on Highland Forest Drive in the Barbecue community.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.

In a news conference, Sheriff Wayne Coats said the person shot is in surgery and is in stable condition.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harnett countyshootingharnett county newsdeputy involved shooting
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEPUTY-INVOLVED SHOOTING
'Extremely dangerous' man shot 2 in Lenoir Co., including deputy
1 charged, 1 sought in shooting that injured off-duty deputy
Sheriff's office locates car connected to shooting that injured deputy
SBI: Cumberland Co. deputy shot, killed armed man during well-being check
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fauci: Expect similar COVID restrictions for Christmas
Man seriously injured in overnight Raleigh shooting, police say
WEATHER: Chance of severe weather Sunday night
2 killed in overnight Fayetteville crash
Dueling protests in Raleigh shut down streets by Executive Mansion
Small Business Saturday: A blessing for many local retailers
Actor who played Darth Vader in 'Star Wars' dies at 85
Show More
LATEST: WF vs Miami football game postponed due to COVID-19 concerns
1 dead, 14 injured in South Carolina nightclub shooting
Trump administration moves ahead on gutting bird protections
Mike Tyson returns to ring, draws in exhibition with Jones
Should you quarantine after Thanksgiving? Yes, expert says
More TOP STORIES News