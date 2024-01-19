Lillington man charged with murder after fight with brother

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Harnett County man is facing a murder charge in the death of his brother.

The Harnett County Sheriff's Office said that deputies responded to an assault call on Thursday just after 5 p.m. near Sand Creek Lane in Lillington.

Investigators said it appeared two brothers got into an altercation, leaving one of them dead.

Travis Lee Brazell, 47, was taken to Central Harnett Hospital in Lillington and pronounced dead.

Jason Roy Brazell Harnett County Sheriff's Office

His brother, Jason Roy Brazell, 43. was charged with second-degree murder and was being held at the Harnett County Detention Center.

He was given a $500,000 secured bond.

Gun scare at Dollar General

In an unrelated incident Thursday, Harnett County deputies responded to a gunshot call in the parking lot of the Dollar General at 5545 Ray Road in Spring Lake.

Investigators said an 18-year-old Lillington man had a self-inflicted gunshot wound and died at the scene.

No further details were released.