2 men found shot to death in Harnett County home, suspect charged with murder

CAMERON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Harnett County Sheriff's deputies found two men dead in what's being investigated as a double homicide from Saturday afternoon in Cameron.Deputies arrived at a home on Boston Harbor after an assault call to 911 around 5:08.Two men, Carson Adkins of Snow Hill and Demarcus Smith of Walstonburg, were found dead after having been shot several times. Adkins was 21 years old. Smith was 30.Dexter Duncan of Snow Hill was charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a felon. Duncan is in the Harnett County Detention Center without bond.The sheriff's office is still investigating.