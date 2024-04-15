School bus overturns with students on board in Harnett County

The crash happened in Erwin on Byrds Mill Road near Highway 217.

The crash happened in Erwin on Byrds Mill Road near Highway 217.

The crash happened in Erwin on Byrds Mill Road near Highway 217.

The crash happened in Erwin on Byrds Mill Road near Highway 217.

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A school bus overturned in Harnett County with six students on board.

The crash happened in Erwin on Byrds Mill Road near Highway 217. The bus was heading to Harnett Early College.

All of the students, as well as the driver, left the crash without significant injuries.

State troopers told ABC11 that the driver was going too fast around the curve, overcorrected and ended up flipping into the ditch.

The bus sustained some damage and needed to be towed away from the scene.