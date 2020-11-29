deputy-involved shooting

Harnett County deputy shoots person overnight; SBI investigating

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The SBI is investigating after a deputy-involved shooting in Harnett County.

ABC11 breaking news crews said it happened after midnight on Highland Forest Drive in the Barbecue community.

In a news conference, Sheriff Wayne Coats said the person shot is in surgery and is in stable condition.

