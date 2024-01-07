Man wanted in connection with fatal shooting in Harnett County

SANFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Harnett County deputies are searching for a man in connection with a shooting in Sanford.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Winding Ridge in the Carolina Hills Subdivision. When deputies arrived they found 46-year-old Anthony Antonio Washington dead from a gunshot wound.

The sheriff's office said it obtained warrants for Tahmeer Mykail Jones, 31, for first-degree murder. Deputies said Jones was last seen running away from the scene.

