A Harnett County sheriff's deputy is on leave after video surfaced showing him wrestling two women to the ground during an arrest.Harnett County Sheriff's Office notified the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), which is now looking into the case.The incident in question happened around 10:40 a.m. Dec. 10. Deputies said they were called to the home after a complaint about illegal drug activity.Deputies said they smelled marijuana coming from a car parked outside the house.During the investigation, deputies learned the man seated in the driver's seat of the car had active warrants. When deputies detained him, they found a gun under his seat.Deputies said they found a small amount of marijuana on one of the female passengers in the vehicle.Video posted to Facebook shows a deputy throwing two women to the ground while arresting them."Yo! What are you doing right now, she didn't do anything," says the woman recording the deputy as he threw the first woman to the ground. "Why are you doing that? What did she do?"The women can then be heard accusing the deputy of making the arrest because the woman was recording them with her phone.In the video, the deputy then comes toward the second woman and tackles her to get possession of both cellphones."It's evidence," the deputy says.That deputy's actions are now being investigated by the SBI.