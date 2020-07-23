Cluster of COVID-19 cases identified at North Carolina casino

CHEROKEE, N.C. (WTVD) -- State health officials have identified a cluster of COVID-19 cases at the Harrah's Cherokee Casino after five casino workers tested positive for the virus within two weeks.
The employees, who worked table games of the casino, tested positive for the virus with two weeks of one another. Health officials say all positive employees are following isolation orders.
The casino, which had been closed since March, opened at 30 percent capacity and with additional social distancing protocols. Guests are required to answer questions pertaining to possible COVID-19 exposure that require a verbal response.
Anyone with a temperature at or above 100.4 degrees is not allowed to enter the building. Masks are required for casino employees.
Jackson County health officials report nearly 280 confirmed cases and three deaths due to complications from the virus.
