Body of Fuquay-Varina man recovered from Harris Lake

Man's body pulled from Harris Lake

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The body of a 47-year-old man has been recovered from Harris Lake.

On Tuesday morning, authorities said they found the body of Timothy Crockett Mullins near the Shearon Harris Nuclear Power Plant.

The Wake County Sheriff's Office said Mullins, who was from Fuquay-Varina, had not been seen or heard from since last Friday.

Fuquay-Varina police had begun a missing-person investigation after his family became concerned.

His Jeep was later found parked near a bridge at Harris Lake just off New Hill Holleman Road.

Authorities said they don't believe foul play was involved but the investigation remains active..

"We express our condolences to the Mullins' family, his friends, co-workers and those community members that were invested in this case," Fuquay-Varina police said. "It is times such as this that we should all come together and provide love and support, particularly for the family and friends."
