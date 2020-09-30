Spooky drive-thru a fun, safe way to enjoy Halloween in Pittsboro

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A local event planning business, which up until the start of the pandemic was fully booked for the year, is hoping you take a drive to Shakori Hills Community Arts Center for a ghostly drive-through.
It's raining when we interview Christie Cook, owner of Art of Motion Events.
The scene is fitting given the topic: a haunted drive-through event.
Faux heads sit on pikes behind Cook as she explains Haunted Hills Terror Drive.
"Haunted Hill Terror Drive is definitely going to be an immersive experience," she said. "There's going to be special effects. Obviously, a lot of scenes. I think there's 18 different scenes they'll encounter in the woods."
This business venture is a pivot for Art of Motion Events, not only creating something for people to do safely in a time of pandemic, but an effort to save the business.
"The end goal Is, it's really something will help save our business. We lost 100% of our business due to COVID. There are not events going on."
Partnering with Shakori Hills Art Center, Haunted Hills Terror Drive is also collecting canned goods which they plan to donate to the local food bank. "It's just another way that we can help people during these difficult times."
Tickets can only be purchased online and are per car, not per person.
The terror starts 10 minutes prior to arrival with an explanation of how Haunted Hills Terror Drive came to be so ghoulish.
