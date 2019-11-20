Hazmat incident shuts down busy Durham road

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A busy Durham street is closed because of a chemical spill Wednesday afternoon.
North Roxboro Road was shut down about 4:30 p.m., the Durham Fire Department said after a spill at the intersection with Infinity Road.
Approximately 330 gallons of sodium hypochlorite (pool chlorine) spilled from a tank and entered a storm drain.
Roxboro Road is shut down in the area as firefighters work the active hazmat scene.
No one was injured.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area.
