Hazmat incident shuts down busy Durham road

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A busy Durham street is closed because of a chemical spill Wednesday afternoon.North Roxboro Road was shut down about 4:30 p.m., the Durham Fire Department said after a spill at the intersection with Infinity Road.Approximately 330 gallons of sodium hypochlorite (pool chlorine) spilled from a tank and entered a storm drain.Roxboro Road is shut down in the area as firefighters work the active hazmat scene.No one was injured.Drivers are urged to avoid the area.