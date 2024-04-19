WATCH LIVE

Workers experience nausea, dizziness after hazmat spill at Zebulon post office

Friday, April 19, 2024 12:58PM
ZEBULON, N.C. (WTVD) -- There was a hazardous material spill Friday morning at a US Post Office in Zebulon.

It happened at 139 E. Vance Street.

According to a Zebulon representative, someone was moving a package when hydrochloric acid spilled out of it. Eight workers nearby felt nauseous and dizzy after the spill.

ABC11 was told it was pool cleaning supplies shipped from New Jersey. It is not out of the ordinary to have this substance shipped through the post office.

A Zebulon representative said fire EMS came to investigate the spill.

All the affected workers were cleared and refused treatment.

The spill is being cleaned, and it will be clear soon, according to a Zebulon representative.

