At least a dozen HBCUs participate in first Bull City in Black event

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Several hundred students and families filled Durham's Emily K Center to learn more about Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Bull City in Black was the title of the first-ever HBCU college event. It featured HBCU fraternities and sororities representing HBCU pride and giving students and families a chance to learn more about the experience available to them at HBCUs.

"We hope people will come learn a little bit about Historically Black Colleges and Universities and learn a little bit more about health and wellness opportunities sponsored by organizations run by Black people in this community," organizer Donovan Livingston.

Representatives from at least a dozen HBCUs were at the event trying to recruit and help prospective students.