WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
EDUCATION

At least a dozen HBCUs participate in first Bull City in Black event

WTVD logo
Sunday, January 29, 2023 3:40AM
Bull City in Black event offers glimpse into HBCU experience
EMBED <>More Videos

Several hundred students and families filled Durham's Emily K Center to learn more about Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Several hundred students and families filled Durham's Emily K Center to learn more about Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Bull City in Black was the title of the first-ever HBCU college event. It featured HBCU fraternities and sororities representing HBCU pride and giving students and families a chance to learn more about the experience available to them at HBCUs.

"We hope people will come learn a little bit about Historically Black Colleges and Universities and learn a little bit more about health and wellness opportunities sponsored by organizations run by Black people in this community," organizer Donovan Livingston.

Representatives from at least a dozen HBCUs were at the event trying to recruit and help prospective students.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW