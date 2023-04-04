Report card: NC gets failing grades on children’s health

The newly released North Carolina Child Health Report Card shows we're lagging in school health and birth outcomes.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina is getting failing grades, according to a new report card on the health of the state's children.

Our state failed in a few areas including housing, economic security and mental health.

The newly released North Carolina Child Health Report Card shows we're also lagging in school health and birth outcomes.

The state is making progress in maternal health support and substance abuse.

A group of Durham high school students is trying to tackle one of the areas in need of improvement.

They're drained mentally and emotionally by constant nearby gunfire and the campus lockdowns that follow.

These juniors and seniors sent a digital survey to students and neighbors.

Around 95% of the respondents said students needed more mental health days and more mental health resources.

"In terms of mental health resources, we want them to be more robust. We want them to be more available to us, more visible," said Davis Harper.

"We really wanted to get everyone to realize that we have to do something about this. We can't just let it sit. Because this isn't right," said Isaiah Palmer who is also a student.

A new billion dollar initiative is addressing behavioral health as a part of Governor Roy Cooper's budget proposal.