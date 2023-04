In 2019, 5.5 million women were pregnant, down from just over 6 million in 2010.

CDC: U.S. pregnancy rate fell over past decade

The pregnancy rate fell over the past decade, according to new data from Centers for Disease Control.

In 2019, 5.5 million women were pregnant, down from just over 6 million in 2010.

During that time frame unintended pregnancy fell 15% and abortions became less common.

In 2019, 13% of pregnancies resulted in an abortion compared with 16% in 2010.

But pregnancy loss became more common.

MORE HEALTH NEWS: US pregnancy deaths dropped in 2022, after COVID spike: CDC