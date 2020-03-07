Coronavirus

2 presumptive positive cases of novel coronavirus in South Carolina, health officials say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WTVD) -- South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and health officials announced an investigation into two presumptive positive cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) Saturday.

According to the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), one case is an elderly woman from Kershaw County who is being hospitalized and is in isolation.

The exposure for the Kershaw County woman is unknown and under investigation.

The second person is a woman from Charleston County who recently traveled to Italy and France. She did not require hospitalization and is self-isolated at home.

The two cases are not linked, officials said.



"We understand that residents have concerns about how the virus may impact South Carolinians," said Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist. "While the risk to the public remains low, there is no evidence of ongoing transmission in the community at this time and our primary goals remain prevention and control."

DHEC is working with the CDC to identify who may have been in contact with these individuals.

For residents concerned about their own personal health or are showing symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, please call your personal doctor or healthcare provider. DHEC has launched its Care Line. If residents have general questions about COVID-19, the DHEC Care Line is here to help. Call 1-855-472-3432. Staff are answering calls from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call volume has been high. Callers are urged to be patient if they receive a busy signal and try their call at a later time.

