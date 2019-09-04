Health & Fitness

4 students sickened as flu hits NC State campus early

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The influenza virus is already hitting students on the NC State campus a month before flu season typically begins.

The NC State Student Health Center put a notice on Facebook confirming at least four cases in just the first week of class.

The university is telling students on social media that although these cases are earlier than usual, it's not unheard of.

Students are being encouraged to see a doctor immediately if they feel sick. Medical experts are also recommending hand washing, getting a flu shot and staying away from classes or crowds.

Flu activity usually picks up in October and peaks between December and February.

