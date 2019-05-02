7 cases of whooping cough reported at Glenwood Elementary

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Orange County Health Department confirms seven cases of whooping cough have been reported at Glenwood Elementary School.Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools spokesman Jeff Nash said six students and one teacher were sent home with the infection.School officials sent out warnings to parents of children who came into contact with those infected.It's not clear if they were vaccinated.Pertussis, also known as whooping cough, is an infection that affects the airways and lungs that can cause serious illness, especially in infants.Symptoms usually develop within five to 10 days after exposure, but in some cases can take as long as three weeks to appear.The disease is easily spread from person to person by coughing or sneezing and can result in a severe cough that may last for weeks or months.Health officials say if you believe you may have been exposed to pertussis or feel you have symptoms, seek medical attention.