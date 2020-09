19-year-old Appalachian State University dies from COVID-19 complications, school officials say

BOONE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 19-year-old Appalachian State University sophomore has died from COVID-19 complications, school officials said Tuesday.Chad Dorrill, an exercise science major, died Monday night at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem, according to ABC-affiliate WSOC. In a statement, App State Chancellor Sheri Everts said Dorrill lived off-campus in Boone and all his classes were online.Everts said Dorrill's family had shared he had been diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this month and suffered from later complications. He tested positive in his home county and after he returned home, Dorrill had additional complications and was hospitalized.Many App State students on campus Tuesday were still in disbelief upon hearing the news."It definitely resonates with me," Liam Dunman told WSOC. "You don't hear about people our age dying from it at all, so it definitely got a little bit more real for me."App State currently has 159 active cases of COVID-19 on a campus of nearly 20,000 students. The university has taken precautions including a face covering requirement, hand sanitizing stations and social distancing in classrooms."I just heard of him from his passing, but it's definitely pretty upsetting to know that it can happen to people our age," said another student, Elise Eldridge. WSOC reported seeing pop-up testing sites on campus Tuesday, but Dorrill's death has hit students hard, who thought their age was an advantage."Everyone says it's the older people it affects the most," said Briar Taylor. "But he was healthy, and seeing it happen to him makes me feel a little more worried about everything."Dorrill graduated in 2019 from Ledford High School in Davidson County and was known as a talented basketball player, according to WSOC. "Chad Dorrill was a loved and well-respected member of the Ledford community and the Class of 2019," a spokesperson for Davidson County Schools said. "During his years at Ledford High School, he was an All-Conference basketball player who was both competitive and kind. He was enrolled at Appalachian State University in hopes of becoming a physical therapist. Our deepest and most heartfelt sympathy is extended to Chad's family, friends, and the entire Ledford community."The full statement from Appalachian State University Chancellor Everts said: