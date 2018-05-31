HEALTH & FITNESS

Birth control pills recalled due to packaging error that could lead to unintended pregnancy

Allergan has recalled almost 170,000 sample packs of birth control pills. (WTVD)

Allergan has recalled almost 170,000 sample packs of birth control pills nationwide because of a packaging error that could put consumers at risk for unintended pregnancy.

In a statement, the company said four placebo pills were placed out of order in its sample pack of Taytulla.

The capsules were placed where the active pills should have been; if taken out of order, the user could experience an unintended pregnancy if other forms of contraception are not used.

The physician sample pack should contain 24 pink capsules with hormones followed by four maroon capsules without hormones.

Instead, the fault packs had maroon placebos at the start of the treatment.

Improperly packaged Taytulla



"As a result of this packaging error, oral contraceptive capsules that are taken out of sequence may place the user at risk for contraceptive failure and unintended pregnancy," the statement said. "The reversing of the order may not be apparent to either new users or previous users of the product, increasing the likelihood of taking the capsules out of order."

Allergan says they are notifying customers by recall letter and is arranging for return of all recalled sample pack product with the lot #5620706 Exp. May 2019.

Consumers who have the sample pack product with the associated lot number should notify their physician to arrange a return.

Should users have further questions, they should reach out to Allergan at (800) 678-1605.
