HEALTH & FITNESS

Can a procedure developed in Raleigh get rid of cellulite permanently?

EMBED </>More Videos

Developed by a Raleigh-based company called Merz, Cellfina is a cosmetic procedure designed to get rid of cellulite.

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Developed by a Raleigh-based company called Merz, Cellfina is a cosmetic procedure designed to get rid of cellulite.

The FDA approved procedure was developed locally a few years ago, and Skin Raleigh was one of the first med spas in the area to provide it.

Skin Raleigh physician and owner Dr. Jeremy Pyle says Cellfina works to get rid of cellulite by severing the small pieces of connective tissues that create the cellulite dimples in the first place.

Pyle explains how they do the procedure and how long the results may last in the video above.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthskin careraleigh newsbeautybeauty & lifestyleRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Pure poison:' Harvard professor issues warning about coconut oil
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
GOP leaders calling another special session to write new questions on proposed amendments
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Show More
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
More News