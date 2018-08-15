HEALTH & FITNESS

CDC monitoring measles cases in 21 states, including North Carolina

Over 100 people in 21 states have contracted measles

Adam Frary
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Tuesday afternoon that 107 people from 21 states, including North Carolina, have reported contracting the measles.

The other states included are Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Washington.

This number will likely outpace the number of measles cases reported in 2017.

There were 118 cases in 2017, and only 86 the year before that.

Measles is an airborne virus that spreads through coughing and sneezing.

Symptoms show up in 10-14 days after exposure. The symptoms last 7-10 days and include a high fever, cough, runny nose, and red eyes followed by a rash that typically starts on the face and spreads to the rest of the body.

According to the CDC, some people may suffer from severe complications, such as pneumonia and brain swelling which could result in hospitalization or death.
