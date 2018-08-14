HEALTH & FITNESS

CDC monitoring measles outbreak in 21 states, including North Carolina

EMBED </>More Videos

Over a hundred people in 21 states have contracted the measles

Adam Frary
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday afternoon that 107 people from 21 states, including North Carolina, have reported contracting the measles.

The other states included are Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Washington.

This number will likely outpace the number of measles cases reported in 2017.

There were 118 cases in 2017, and only 86 the year before that.

The last outbreak was in 2015 when 188 people contracted measles.

The outbreak was linked to an amusement park in California where it is thought that a traveler from overseas brought it to the U.S..

Measles is an airborne virus that spreads through coughing and sneezing.

Symptoms show up in 10-14 days after exposure. The symptoms last 7-10 days and include a high fever, cough, runny nose, and red eyes followed by a rash that typically starts on the face and spreads to the rest of the body.

Complications from measles can get much more serious.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthmeasleshealthcdcNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Aretha Franklin in hospice care but remains hopeful: Reports
NC mom sends warning to other parents after mosquito bite lands 6-year-old in ICU
FDA approves marketing for pregnancy prevention app
Eating too much healthy food has downsides, experts say
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Rocky Mount man charged with murder in death of infant son
Girls escape kidnap attempt by throwing hot coffee on man
Police: Raleigh man impersonated officer to steal teen's dog
NC mom sends warning to other parents after mosquito bite lands 6-year-old in ICU
North Carolina DMV making changes to reduce long wait times
Report identifies more than 1,000 child victims of Catholic priest abuse
One year after Confederate statue in Durham toppled, its fate still uncertain
Durham police K9s get protective vests
Show More
Police looking for suspect in stabbing death of 20-year-old woman in Raleigh
Five NC former governors file court brief supporting Cooper in lawsuit
Suspect in Raleigh officer-involved shooting, chase identified
Orange Rural firefighter who died in the line of duty identified as assistant chief
WCPSS shares new security upgrades ahead of new school year
More News