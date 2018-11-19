HEALTH

Chickenpox outbreak at Asheville school grows to 34 students

EMBED </>More Videos

Buncombe County health officials confirmed that a chickenpox outbreak at Asheville Waldorf School has grown to at least 34 students, according to WLOS.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
Buncombe County officials confirmed that a Chickenpox outbreak at Asheville Waldorf School has grown to at least 34 students, according to WLOS.

EMBED More News Videos

Buncombe County health officials confirmed that a chickenpox outbreak at Asheville Waldorf School has grown to at least 34 students, according to WLOS.


Health officials are continuing to monitor the situation and strongly encourage everyone in the community to do their part to reduce the spread of this outbreak.

The best way to prevent becoming infected with chickenpox is to be fully immunized.

Chickenpox is easily passed from one person to another through the air by coughing or sneezing or through the fluid from a blister of a person who has chickenpox.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthoutbreakinfectionAshevilleNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH
'Share Your Ears' to help Disney, Make-A-Wish® grant more wishes
Johnston County man's runny nose turns out to be leaking brain fluid
91K pounds of ground Jennie-O turkey recalled over salmonella concerns
Off-camera hobbies: Kim Deaner helps viewers get fit
More health
HEALTH & FITNESS
Infant botulism cases a reminder for parents to avoid honey pacifiers
Plastic in your poop? Scientists say they've found it
Fayetteville VA patient tests positive for tuberculosis
Johnston County man's runny nose turns out to be leaking brain fluid
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Chris Watts sentencing: Shanann's parents speak in court
GoFundMe scam: Woman says she was duped, releases audio
Tractor-trailer hits pedestrian on I-40 in Johnston County
Chapel Hill man arrested for going 157 mph while trying to escape cops
Troubleshooter: Popular kids tablet battery expands causing screen to shatter
Secret Santa pays off layaway items at Walmart
Amber Alert: Hania Aguilar has been missing for 2 weeks
Texas man sentenced to 80 years for drug possession
Show More
NCDOT getting prepared for winter weather
Tainted Brunswick stew blamed for food poisoning at church barbecue
Fort Bragg soldier identified in deadly motorcycle crash
Ft. Bragg soldiers to prepare massive Thanksgiving meal
Car catches fire after crash in Durham
More News