Chickenpox outbreak at Asheville school grows to 34 students

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --Buncombe County officials confirmed that a Chickenpox outbreak at Asheville Waldorf School has grown to at least 34 students, according to WLOS.
Health officials are continuing to monitor the situation and strongly encourage everyone in the community to do their part to reduce the spread of this outbreak.
The best way to prevent becoming infected with chickenpox is to be fully immunized.
Chickenpox is easily passed from one person to another through the air by coughing or sneezing or through the fluid from a blister of a person who has chickenpox.