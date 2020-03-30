Florida church under fire after holding packed service during coronavirus pandemic

TAMPA, Florida -- Despite stay-at-home orders and warnings from deputies, a Florida church held Sunday services anyway.People across the country voiced outrage online after seeing streaming video from inside The River at Tampa Bay Church Sunday morning.The stream showed dozens of people packed inside the church, standing shoulder-to-shoulder.Before evening services, the sheriff's office sent deputies to the church, and even put up a sign asking people to follow social distancing guidelines.A legal analyst says the sheriff could arrest the church's pastor."He holds a service and he has a meeting of any kind where people are listening to him, then he is responsible for them being there. They absolutely can arrest him," the analyst said.Deputies say they've been in contact with the church's attorneys.