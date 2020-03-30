Health & Fitness

Florida church under fire after holding packed service during coronavirus pandemic

TAMPA, Florida -- Despite stay-at-home orders and warnings from deputies, a Florida church held Sunday services anyway.

People across the country voiced outrage online after seeing streaming video from inside The River at Tampa Bay Church Sunday morning.

The stream showed dozens of people packed inside the church, standing shoulder-to-shoulder.

Before evening services, the sheriff's office sent deputies to the church, and even put up a sign asking people to follow social distancing guidelines.

A legal analyst says the sheriff could arrest the church's pastor.

"He holds a service and he has a meeting of any kind where people are listening to him, then he is responsible for them being there. They absolutely can arrest him," the analyst said.

Deputies say they've been in contact with the church's attorneys.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfloridacoronaviruschurchu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreak
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: Wake County reporting 166 confirmed cases
What you can and can't do under NC Stay-At-Home order
Trump extending social distancing guidelines to April 30
Tokyo Olympics: New dates announced for 2021
We could see a 30-degree cool down by midweek
Gov. Cooper issues stay-at-home order for all of North Carolina
Local restaurant steps up to feed the Raleigh Fire Department
Show More
What counts as 'essential business' in North Carolina?
Durham church streaming service met with complications
Teen charged after coughing on produce, sheriff says
Durham farmers market celebrates 50 years of business
Country singer Joe Diffie dies after COVID-19 diagnosis
More TOP STORIES News