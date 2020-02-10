Health & Fitness

Coronavirus breakthrough could help curb spread of the virus

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA -- Australian researchers said they found a breakthrough that will help contain the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The new coronavirus is believed to have originated in Wuhan, China. As of Monday, Feb. 10, it had killed more than 900 people and infected another 40,000.

There is not yet any vaccine or specific treatment for the virus. However, a discovery made by some researchers at the University of Sydney could speed up the development of effective treatments.

The researchers were able to grow live coronavirus cells. Up to this point, doctors only had synthetic cells that they could use to develop and test treatments.

University of Sydney researchers said live coronavirus cells will react more accurately than the synthetic cells. This will help doctors more quickly and accurately diagnose infected patients, which will help curb the spread of the disease.

The discovery could also lead to more reliable treatments and vaccines.

More TOP STORIES News