Coronavirus

Coronavirus News: NJ family loses 4 members to COVID-19

FREEHOLD, New Jersey -- Four members of one New Jersey family have died from the COVID-19: a mother and three of her adult children.

Vincent Fusco died Thursday morning at a hospital in Freehold.

Fusco's mother, Grace Fusco, died Wednesday night, hours after another son, Carmine Fusco, died in Pennsylvania.

A sister, Rita Fusco-Jackson, died last Friday.

Nineteen other family members have been tested, but they're waiting on results now after they were all at a family dinner together in the past several weeks.

There are 11 siblings in this family. Besides the four who died, at least one other is on life support.

"It's like the second we start to grieve about one, the phone rings and there's another person gone, taken from us forever," one family member said. "We're just begging for help. We never want to get that call anytime soon, ever again because of this."

This family's heartbreak is an example how gatherings and one simple family dinner can have deadly consequences.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew jerseycoronavirus new jerseycoronavirusu.s. & worldvirus
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Safety tips for food delivery amid coronavirus pandemic
Trump says US dropping testing requirements for students | LIVE
Companies hiring during coronavirus pandemic
Most renters won't receive protections under Trump proposal
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump says US dropping testing requirements for students | LIVE
LATEST: 137 COVID-19 cases reported in NC
Tax Day pushed back amid viral outbreak: Mnuchin
Walmart hiring as current employees get $350M in cash bonuses
Sen. Burr under fire for selling stock ahead of COVID-19 crisis
Family gathers to celebrate 99th birthday outside facility window
Coronavirus death toll reaches 10,000 as pandemic worsens
Show More
How large are the checks? Tillis details COVID-19 bailout plan
Coronavirus closures: Kohl's, TJ Maxx to close until April
NC Superintendent: 'We are not coming back to school April 1st'
2 Fayetteville children found safe in SC after mother accused of kidnapping them
Family recreates canceled Disney vacation at home
More TOP STORIES News