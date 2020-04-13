Coronavirus

Coronavirus: How do you know if you've recovered?

A University of Southern California pulmonary specialist is answering questions about how to identify symptoms of coronavirus and determine if you've recovered.
LOS ANGELES -- Symptoms of COVID-19 include dry cough, shortness of breath and fever. But the presence of any one of those symptoms doesn't necessarily mean you have the coronavirus.

Dr. Raj Dasgupta, a pulmonary and critical care specialist with University of Southern California, talked to KABC about how to evaluate various symptoms to determine if you may have COVID-19 as opposed to another virus.

WATCH: Coronavirus symptoms, tips amid COVID-19 outbreak
EMBED More News Videos

Patients with COVID-19 experience mild to severe respiratory illnesses.


Similarly, it can be tricky to determine if you have recovered from COVID-19. Dr. Dasgupta also discusses how you can determine if you're free from the virus and how long you should wait before ending your self-isolation.

WATCH: From hand-washing to wearing masks, here's how to protect yourself
EMBED More News Videos

Amid a worldwide coronavirus outbreak, doctors say not everyone needs to start wearing masks. Here's how to protect yourself.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssafetymedicalcoronavirusdoctors
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
COVID-19 LATEST: At least 4,816 cases, 86 deaths reported in NC
Financial information during the coronavirus pandemic
Navy reports first COVID-19 death from USS Roosevelt crew
Nurses, praised for virus efforts, find their tires slashed
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Damage found where reported tornado hit in Alamance, Orange
COVID-19 LATEST: At least 4,816 cases, 86 deaths reported in NC
Nearly 275K without power in the Carolinas after tornadoes, storms
At least 18 dead as Easter tornadoes, severe storms sweep US south
Navy reports first COVID-19 death from USS Roosevelt crew
George Stephanopoulos tests positive for COVID-19
Dr. Fauci discusses date on reopening country
Show More
1 dead, another injured in Raleigh shooting
Coronavirus kindness: SF man serves free coffee to essential workers from home window
SE Raleigh basketball team still waiting for chance to claim title
Crews respond to fully-involved Durham house fire on Easter Sunday
2 Duke doctors celebrate 'would be' wedding day in impromptu ceremony
More TOP STORIES News