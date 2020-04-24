No new flu deaths reported for 2nd week in a row as coronavirus deaths continue to rise

For the second week in a row, North Carolina health officials reported no new flu deaths for the week beginning on April 12 and ending April 18.
In total, 177 people have died from flu-related complications since October, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. As of Thursday, 253 people have died from COVID-19 in the state.
Hospital epidemiologists only reported 2 positive influenza tests out of 1,391 tests last week. By comparison, health officials reported 1,620 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 out of 14,072 tests in the same week.
The geographic distribution of the flu virus in North Carolina was downgraded to "local" from a "regional" distribution in the previous week.
To date, at least 7,608 cases of COVID-19 have been reported statewide. While COVID-19 data is available daily, heath officials update data for flu deaths once per week.
While--unlike the flu--there is no vaccine for COVID-19, health officials recommend the same prevention techniques for both illnesses--frequently washing your hands with soap and water, avoiding others who are sick and covering your nose and mouth while coughing or sneezing.