No new flu deaths reported for 2nd week in a row as coronavirus deaths continue to rise

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- As the novel coronavirus and its disease, COVID-19, continues to spread in North Carolina, the virus has killed more people in the state than the flu.

For the second week in a row, North Carolina health officials reported no new flu deaths for the week beginning on April 12 and ending April 18.

In total, 177 people have died from flu-related complications since October, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. As of Thursday, 253 people have died from COVID-19 in the state.



Hospital epidemiologists only reported 2 positive influenza tests out of 1,391 tests last week. By comparison, health officials reported 1,620 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 out of 14,072 tests in the same week.

The geographic distribution of the flu virus in North Carolina was downgraded to "local" from a "regional" distribution in the previous week.

To date, at least 7,608 cases of COVID-19 have been reported statewide. While COVID-19 data is available daily, heath officials update data for flu deaths once per week.

While--unlike the flu--there is no vaccine for COVID-19, health officials recommend the same prevention techniques for both illnesses--frequently washing your hands with soap and water, avoiding others who are sick and covering your nose and mouth while coughing or sneezing.

The coronavirus has several similarities to the flu, but there are also key differences.

