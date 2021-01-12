Disneyland to host massive vaccination site

The theme park property will host what Orange County calls a POD, or large Point-Of-Dispensing site for vaccine distribution.
Disneyland will be the first of five Super POD sites in Orange County with the capacity to vaccinate thousands of people every day. The other sites will be announced as their agreements are finalized.
The vaccination site at the park is expected to become operational later this week.
"The Disneyland Resort, the largest employer in the heart of Orange County, has stepped up to host the county's first Super POD site - undertaking a monumental task in our vaccination distribution process," said county Supervisor Andrew Do, acting chairman of the Board of Supervisors.
"We truly appreciate the support of the Orange County Fire Authority, our cities, and our residents as we continue to rollout COVID-19 vaccinations throughout the county."
A Disneyland executive said the theme park was glad to support the vaccination efforts.
"Disneyland Resort is proud to help support Orange County and the City of Anaheim with the use of our property, and we are grateful for all of their efforts to combat COVID-19. After a year in which so many in our community have faced unprecedented hardship and uncertainty, there is now reason for optimism with the administration of a vaccine," said Dr. Pamela Hymel, Chief Medical Officer, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products.
Disneyland has remained closed to the public under the state's stay-at-home orders.
The Downtown Disney shopping district is open with limited capacity and safety precautions in place.
