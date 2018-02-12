Easy tips to help you keep your 'get fit' resolution in 2018

"Get fit" and "lose weight" are two of the most common New Year's resolutions out there. People start off with good intentions -- joining a gym and tossing the junk food from the fridge -- but often by Groundhog Day most are already backsliding into less than healthy habits. Check out these easy tips to help you keep your fitness resolution in 2018!Pick something that is specific, measurable, attainable, realistic and timely, says Crunch Gym District Manager Josh Feldman. If you want to drop a few pounds, you need to know how much you weigh and then set a fitness and workout schedule that will lead to consistent weight loss resulting in you reaching your target weight within a specific period of time. Feldman says one pound a week is achievable.Waking up when it's still cold and dark outside to hit the gym can be tough. A roommate, friend or relative will hold you accountable. No one likes it when their BFF bails on a spin class and you'll have more fun with someone to take workout selfies with. Can't find a workout buddy nearby? Crunch fitness trainer Zokai Holmes suggests trying an activity tracker like a Fitbit and share your data with out-of-town friends and family.If you don't like running, why are you doing it? Forcing yourself into workouts you don't enjoy will just lead to you finding reasons to skip them.You have to make time for fitness because fitness will never make time for you. If you keep telling yourself that you'll squeeze a workout in when you get the chance, it's not going to happen. Whether it's a regular pickup soccer game, hitting the treadmill, or heading to yoga, committing to a schedule will help you build healthy habits into your lifestyle in a way you will maintain. Feldman recommends setting a three month schedule.Anyone who works a desk job has to admit they spend too much of their day sitting, and if they're honest, slouching too. A stability ball helps your posture and engages your core while you type up those reports and answer calls. It can burn an extra 150-200 calories a day, according to Feldman. A standing or convertible desk can also get you out of your chair for at least part of your day.It's easy to munch the day away while you're at work. Constantly grabbing for candy, chips and pretzels adds up, even if you're only snacking on a few at a time. Also, be conscious of what you're drinking throughout the day -- soda, fruit drinks and complicated coffee drinks may be easy to sip on but you may end up drinking a lot more calories than you realize. Water has zero calories -- try keeping a reusable water bottle on your desk and see if it helps cut down on trips to the vending machine.Make it to every workout this week? Lose those first three pounds? Treat yourself to a massage or a new exercise outfit. They'll make you feel good about what you've achieved and want to keep going.