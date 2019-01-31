Fort Bragg housing concerns include mold, structural decay

ABC11 is hearing from one soldier who claims living on Fort Bragg isn't quite home sweet home."Things were not cleaned properly. It smelled of cat urine on the walls," the soldier said.She wanted to keep her identity hidden because she is active duty. The soldier and mom of two claims that Corvias, the private military housing company, isn't doing its part when it comes to maintenance."We had damage where our ceiling was starting to cave in from a leak and we had three people come out and said 'we'll get a contractor, we'll get a contractor' and nothing was ever done," the mom told ABC11.Hurricane Florence came shortly after, she said."After the hurricane, it actually collapsed; causing health issues. My husband was put in the hospital twice. He had to go to the ER. He's actually been diagnosed with permanent asthma," she said.The soldier said Corvias did come out and fix the roof. But she said the first solution was a plastic bag duct-taped over the gaping hole.The most recent fix, the soldier claims, was a patched-up roof that she fears could fall again. Turns out, she's not the only one with big concerns."I had multiple people reach back out to me saying, yes this is an issue, this is an issue," the soldier said.A change.org petition with more than 2,000 supporters is calling on Fort Bragg to crack down on Corvias but Corvias is a private company that Bragg does not manage.Fort Bragg released this statement to ABC11 through Adam Luther, Fort Bragg Garrison Public Affairs Officer:ABC11 asked Corvias for comment.In a statement, the company responded:The concerns have reached Washington where the Senate is preparing to grill the Department of Defense and its private housing contractors.ABC11 reached out to Sen. Thom Tillis, R-NC, who provided this response from his office:The hearing is expected to take place during the next few weeks.