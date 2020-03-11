Coronavirus

Fort Bragg health officials prepared for potential coronavirus cases

By
FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- Womack Army Medical Center officials are on alert as more cases of the novel coronavirus develop in North Carolina. Their mission is to protect the nation's largest installation and the transient community around it.

Fort Bragg officials said while the risk of exposure to the coronavirus outbreak is low, if the disease reaches the Sandhills, it could impact soldier readiness.

RELATED: 'All hands on deck': NC shifts focus to testing for coronavirus cases as WHO declares pandemic

"We are taking steps right now for units that are redeploying from other places such as Afghanistan, Kuwait, etc," said Col. Martin Doperak. "We're screening them as they come on post. We're also screening soldiers who are moving."



Upon entering the emergency room, patients are greeted by a rapid triage nurse who begins initial screening. Officials said they've tested patients on post for COVID-19, the disease associated with the novel coronavirus, and those tests came back negative.

However, isolation rooms are in place at Womack to house the infected, should any tests come back positive.

RELATED: 3 Triangle hospitals activate Emergency Command Centers to combat coronavirus

Fort Bragg is taking a proactive stance at reducing the risk of infection. The dining facilities enforced hand hygiene by requiring soldiers to wash their hands before serving themselves.

"That could include working from home and potentially canceling meetings, which some units have already done especially if they've had people coming from high risk areas," said Doperak.

Have a question about coronavirus? Send it to us here.

Womack officials plan to continue actively managing the novel coronavirus by staying in contact with federal, state and local health agencies.

EMBED More News Videos

Coronavirus Pandemic: NC focus shifts to testing for COVID-19 symptoms, 7 cases in North Carolina (1 of 8)

All three major Triangle hospitals have activated their Emergency Operations Center to help combat coronavirus.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfort braggoutbreakcoronavirusstate of emergency
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus NY Update: Part-time Broadway usher tests positive
3 Triangle hospitals preparing to combat coronavirus
St. Patrick's Day parade, other events canceled due to COVID-19
WHO declares coronavirus a pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bodycam shows man had gun in Raleigh officer-involved shooting
St. Patrick's Day parade, other events canceled due to COVID-19
NC shifts focus to testing for coronavirus cases
UNC, NC State move to online classes amid Coronavirus pandemic
NCAA tournament games to be played without fans
Marine finds new purpose following a traumatic brain injury
3 Triangle hospitals preparing to combat coronavirus
Show More
What exactly is a quarantine? Can it stop the coronavirus?
Man shot by Raleigh police officer now faces several charges
Schools close, cancel field trips as precaution against COVID-19
Golden State Warriors to play at least one home game without fans
WHO declares coronavirus a pandemic
More TOP STORIES News