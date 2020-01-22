McDougald Terrace residents to remain in hotels for now

McDougald Terrace

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- UPDATE: At a Durham City Council meeting Tuesday night, ABC11's Josh Chapin learned that residents will be staying put in hotels for the time being.





McDougald Terrace Resident Council President Ashley Canady represented the frustration of residents as she vented to city councilmembers after hearing the news that residents would continue to be displaced.

"Y'all sit and eat at fancy restaurants every night and we eating macaroni and cheese cups," Canady said before walking out.

The city council meeting continued but the simmering residents weren't done -- shouting "we're fed up and we're tired," repeatedly outside chambers.





ORIGINAL STORY:

ABC11 has learned that "some" McDougald Terrace residents could return home as soon as Friday.

For the rest, tension mounts as residents spend their third full week inside hotels instead of being in their homes.

"It's just sad," one woman sobbed. "It's just sad. It's just too much. It's just too much. I don't want to be in a hotel with my baby."

On Tuesday, the Durham Housing Authority canceled its 3:30 p.m. news briefing. ABC11, however, continued to press officials for updates, first contacting DHA and then Durham Mayor Steve Schewel.

When we didn't hear back, we went to McDougald Terrace Resident Council President Ashley Canady, who has been in frequent contact with DHA, to see what she knew about when residents might return home.

Canady said she knows a lot of residents have been asking that question.

"I know a lot of people are, but from what I'm hearing ... and I talk to Mr. Scott every day at 12:30, he made this thing where they're shooting for everyone to be home by the 24th," Canady said.

On Tuesday, with DHA's awareness, ABC11 sat in with Canady on her conference call. There was mention about recreation resources but nothing much about a move-in date.

"I don't think we have anything else yet. We'll have some updates this week. Probably tomorrow. We have to get a few more things nailed down so we'll be in touch with you," A DHA representative told ABC11.

While a possible move-in date for McDougald residents approaches, Canady hopes that DHA has done their due diligence in mitigating the risk.

"I really hope they make the right decision when it comes to that and people's health and stuff aren't at risk and the work is actually done," Canady said.
