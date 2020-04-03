Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: Grand Princess cruise ship crew member dies of COVID-19 at hospital

By
SAN FRANCISCO -- A crew member from the Grand Princess Ship that docked in Oakland has died. The crew member died of coronavirus in a San Francisco hospital after being transferred off the ship last month.

Hundreds of workers still remain onboard the Grand Princess that is now docked at its homeport at the San Francisco Cruise terminal. Their 14-day quarantine ends tomorrow.

A coalition of community groups, unions and health professionals will hold an emergency news conference later today to address worker safety and testing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmedicalcoronavirus californiacoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicshelter in place
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
California coronavirus patient shares about panic, fear, failures
Coronavirus: Pastor continues to hold church services, cites First Amendment
Are our pets happy now we're home all the time? We asked experts
Coronavirus: Husband who went above and beyond for pregnant wife laid off
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Small business owners apply for federal funds
Some in US may not get stimulus checks until August. Here's why.
Google data shows how social distancing has changed our habits in NC
UNC Charlotte prepares dorms for COVID-19 patients
What small businesses need to know during COVID-19 outbreak
DPS to end meal distribution after employee tests positive for COVID-19
Gov. Cooper on what he's worried about when it comes to COVID-19
Show More
US employers cut 701,000 jobs, ending record hiring streak
You've just lost your job? Here's what you need to know
Feel unsafe at work? Here are your options
Cary businesses giving special Easter egg hunt kits to families in need
Taylor Swift makes $3k donation to fan struggling during pandemic
More TOP STORIES News