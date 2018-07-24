HEALTH & FITNESS

Hot Cheetos may be to blame for teen having gallbladder removed

EMBED </>More Videos

A teen in Memphis had to have her gallbladder removed -- and her doctor says Hot Cheetos may be to blame. (A bag of Hot Cheetos is seen in a file photo.)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. --
A teen in Memphis had to have her gallbladder removed and Hot Cheetos may be to blame.

Rene Craighead, 17, estimates she was eating about four bags a day of different spicy flavored chips

She apparently developed a pain in her stomach, went to the hospital and had to have her gallbladder removed.

Her doctor believes the hot chips could be partly to blame.

Frito-Lay and Takis both released separate statements reassuring their chips are safe to eat but added they should be enjoyed in moderation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthsnacksteenagersurgeryu.s. & worldchipsTennessee
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
What is salmonella?
I-Team: Doctors can file to take guardianship of mental-health patients away from parents
Study: Diet soda linked to reduced colon cancer death
Nationwide salmonella outbreak linked to raw turkey
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Raleigh man beaten by officers files civil suit against state
Fuquay-Varina man accused of putting camera in woman's bedroom
Customers left with worthless gift cards after changes at Fayetteville day spa
Ivanka Trump closing her fashion brand
Report: Chuck Kaiton out as Hurricanes announcer after 39 seasons
Senior citizen attacked at Brier Creek Walmart, forced to withdraw money
'Constitutional Amendment:' The two words provoking today's special session at the General Assembly
Several rescued from flooded Charlotte recycling business
Show More
Woman hit during traffic stop in Cumberland County
Myrtle Beach waterspout classified as EF-0 tornado
Boyfriend of missing college student speaks out
Mega Millions: These numbers could give you the best shot at the $522M
Gang of women steal $10,000 worth of Lululemon leggings
More News